JEFFERSON CITY- A proposed bill within the Missouri House of Representatives would add at least one electronic voting machine per polling location for blind or visually impaired voters.
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Yolanda Young (D-Kansas City), said the motivation behind her sponsorship of House Bill 324 involved consideration for visually impaired senior citizens, and as it relates to voting.
"If you're a senior, you typically deal with some of the problems of aging, which includes visual impairments," Young said. "My community has a high degree of diabetes, high blood pressure and so forth, which affects their vision."
Chip Haley, a member of the Missouri Council of the Blind, said the bill includes an important factor in regard to elections.
"It addresses that issue where it not only speaks to the issue of making accessible voting available during federal elections, but during all elections, whether it be state or local, it doesn't matter, and that's very important," Haley said.
Gregory Echols, a regular voter who is also blind, said the implementation of the law would allow him to be more independent when voting.
"I don't have to be assisted when voting," Echols said. "I can just put the ear phones on and go through the program and just listen to the machine. That will give me independence."
In 2019, Boone County bought new electronic voting machines to better accommodate voters and improve its voting system. The Boone County Commission spent $825,000 on 100 electric machines, according to the Columbia Missourian, and made their debut for the March 2020 presidential primaries.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon told KOMU 8 News in 2019 that voters shouldn't worry about election security problems with the electronic machines.
"None of these are ever connected to the internet, and we program in-house and that is also not connected to the internet," she said. "So we do everything that we can to make sure that we have the integrity maintained both in our protocols, with our election judges and in our office."
The Missouri House of Representatives recently voted to pass the bill out of committee. It will now head to the floor for the full house to discuss.