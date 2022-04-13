JEFFERSON CITY - A bill moving through the Missouri legislature would prohibit pandemic-era visitor limits at hospitals and nursing home facilities.
The House's "No Patient Left Alone Act" had a Senate hearing Wednesday with advocates who say it will help save patients' lives, while others in the health profession say it will hurt the capabilities of hospitals.
The act, labeled HB 2116, allows patients to choose up to three support people plus a spouse for any given time. The spouse and at least one support person is guaranteed visitation at almost all times.
The exceptions to the bill would be if the patient requests a change, there's a court order, the person is contagious or if a physician says visitors would be detrimental to the patient's care.
An advocate for the bill said it would help patients like his mother, who was in the hospital last year.
"She soiled her sheets because she could not hold it waiting for the nurse," Michael Meyer said about his mother's stay in an SSM Hospital. "They brought both in for her to eat, but they just put it on the table in front of her and left and she couldn't get up to eat it. She couldn't see it. She literally told me she thought she was being left to die."
The sponsors of the No Patient Left Alone Act said it will help prevent situations like Meyer's.
"The hospital and long-term care facilities that do not allow and/or restrict regular visitation at appropriate times are harming our loved ones and slowing down the healing process," Rep. Brian Seitz (R-Branson) said.
"There should be someone to advocate for you at all times," Rep. Ed Lewis (R- Moberly) said.
Those in opposition to the bill said it sets facilities up for failure in the future.
"We don't know what the next thing may or could be," Senate committee member Jill Schupp (D-Maryland Heights) said. "It's going to have far reaching consequences to something that we don't even know what it will look like yet and its going to stop the hospitals from doing what they need to do."
Another concern from people against the bill is how it complies with federal mandates in nursing homes.
The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services has issued guidelines from the start of the pandemic on visitation policies in nursing homes. Several months worth of policy would have not been allowed by the No Patient Left Alone Act, even though it was required by federal officials.
"Facilities cannot referee a fight between the state government and the federal government," Jorgen Schlemeier, of the Missouri Assisted Living Association, said.
If the Senate committee votes yes on the bill, it would need to be debated and passed by the full Senate and signed by Gov. Mike Parson for it to become law.