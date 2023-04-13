JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House Budget Committee met Thursday to mark up four bills that make up part of the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget.
The four bills include pay for a proposed expansion of Interstate 70 and additional university funding, including MU.
The committee passed House bills 17, 18, 19 and 20 and discussed more than 20 amendments. Committee Chairman Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage) said his goal is to get these four bills on the House floor by next week.
The executive session comes after the House released Smith's budget substitutions Tuesday. In those revisions, Smith added back the $859 million that Gov. Mike Parson requested in his State of the State address to expand parts of I-70.
The plan would expand I-70 both east and west from Route Z to Midway in Columbia. It also would expand the interstate to six lanes from St. Louis to Warrenton and Kansas City to Odessa.
Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) filed an amendment to move $60 million from the I-70 capacity improvements to the Missouri Department of Transportation's Transit Program. He said if the state is going to make such a big statement to finance improvements to the interstate, they should also make an effort to support those in public transit.
"I think you'd be hard pressed to find a project that [MoDOT] told us how much it cost and it came in so precisely that 1% margin would be a problem," Merideth said.
The amendment did not pass. Smith said having the full amount of $859 million fits Parson's recommendations.
"I'm unaware of what proposals may be offered [in the Senate]," Smith said. "I would cross that bridge when we get to it. I'm not supportive taking away anything from the I-70 project."
Another push in the budget and specifically these four bills is funding for construction projects on colleges across the state. HB 19 includes a budget line item for MU's Columbia campus for the construction, renovation and maintenance of a new research reactor that has capabilities for creating cancer treatments.
The reactor is in alliance with the NextGen initiative. The bill allocates nearly $52.3 million to the university to move forward with this project. This line item was not discussed in committee Thursday, but it did move forward in HB 19.
As of Thursday morning, one budget bill had been approved by Parson and 14 were in the Senate, totalling $45.6 billion. The four bills discussed Thursday total up to about $5.5 billion.