JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Children and Families House Committee held a hearing Tuesday morning, addressing concerns about the Missouri foster care system.
The U.S. Inspector General's Office released a report on Thursday, saying the the state's foster care system "rarely attempted to reduce children’s risk of going missing."
It also said the system "failed to protect children who went missing from foster care and did not effectively use resources to assist in locating them."
Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) shared her concerns about the foster care system.
"I think there is a lot of questions that do not have answers rights now, and we need answers to help this kids." Coleman said "When I saw the numbers of kids on the run, I was shocked, but I wasn't surprised."
The report says kids who run away from their foster homes could be missing for months, and that nearly half of the cases were not reported as missing to the law enforcement. And when it was documented, police reports were rarely found.
"There is a huge lack of documentation," acting Department of Social Services Director Jennifer Tidball said.
Joanie Rogers, who oversees the agency’s children’s division, said there is a completely different team working in the division than in 2019.
"There has been a completely turnover in our staff," Rogers said.
The report examined 59 cases of children who disappeared. Forty-one of those returned to foster care, but the other 18 cases were removed from foster care custody. It did not list specific agencies involved with the missing children.
Rep. Hannah Kelly (R-Mountain Grove) acknowledged the hard work social workers do every day, but she said there are things that need to change.
"I am waiting for someone to say 'I sat down, and I listened to the people.'" Kelly said.
Tidball acknowledged there is a problem, but she said they will need a lot of money to fix it.
"We will need between $35 and $45 million to fix the foster care system." Tidball said. "One out 20 of the children who were in foster care at some point were on the run in 2020."
In 2019, 978 children went missing in Missouri, according to Rep. Dottie Bailey (R-Eureka).
“That’s something we need to work on,” Tidball said.
Rep. Coleman didn't seem happy about the lack of accurate information Tidball and Rogers were offering.
Kelly Schultz, director of the Office of Child Advocate, was asked what she would do to fix the foster care system.
"You’ve just got this perfect storm of factors going on," Schultz said.