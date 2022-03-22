JEFFERSON CITY - State representatives discussed a potential 6-month fuel tax break in a committee hearing Tuesday.
Rep. Adam Schwadron (R - St. Charles) and Rep. Travis Fitzwater (R - Holts Summit) presented House bill 2801 and House bill 2813 to Government Oversight committee members.
Both bills propose a one-time, six-month tax exemption on all sales of motor fuel that would go into effect up to 30 days after it is signed into law.
In October, the statewide fuel tax increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5 cents per gallon.
Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the Missouri Limestone Producers Association and Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association all spoke in opposition of the bill.
Eric Shrader, assistant chief engineer for MoDOT, said the 6-month loss in fuel revenue would leave a $326 million void in state revenue for MoDOT. Which, since federal revenue matches state revenue, would multiply.
"So it's potential this could have an impact of over $3 billion towards the projects," Shrader said. "So what that would require is taking projects out of the capital plan to make sure we've maintained fiscally constrained in a direct impact in that matter."
When questioned, Rep. Schwadron said the hole of the lost revenue can be filled with funds from the General Revenue.
"The general revenue fund balance is sitting at $2.9 billion," Schwadron said. "So I believe that if we talk to the budget chair, this is something that we would be able to plug."
Ron Leone, the executive director of Missouri Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association, said the fuel tax affects small businesses across Missouri.
"So unlike any other tax in Missouri, my members, when they pull up at the terminal, what we call the rack with their big trucks, and fill up their tanker trucks, they pre-pay all taxes at that point in time, federal and state," Leone said. "And then when we're filling up as consumers, we are reimbursing your local business for the taxes they already paid."
Leone said if there is going to be tax relief at the pump, then the bill must have language that provides relief for small businesses.
Georgia and Maryland have already passed fuel tax breaks, while several other states including California, which features the highest average tax prices in the country, have proposed fuel tax breaks.
On average, Missouri has seen gas prices lower by 7 cents in the last week and prices have been lower than most of the country.
The all-time high in Missouri was set on July 16, 2008, when prices climbed to $3.94.