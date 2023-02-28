JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House Committee on Emerging Issues passed House bill 700, which creates provisions related to the refusal of medical procedures or treatment, during an executive session Tuesday.
The bill passed 9 to 4.
Rep. Bill Hardwick (R-Waynesville), the bill's sponsor, said if passed, the government wouldn't be able to mandate a COVID vaccine, or future technologies.
Hardwick believes the most significant aspect about the bill is related to children. They would not have to be vaccinated in order to go to school.
"There's no reason that a school district is allowed to, whatsoever, require a COVID vaccine for enrollment or messenger RNA altogether," Hardwick said.
A provision in the bill would also ban government for setting mandates.
"My hope is that people will feel more confident that the government can't mandate things," Hardwick said. "I think the government should not be mandating and that employers have a better idea of how they manage exemptions, the religious and medical exemptions. They have certainty on doing that."
Now that HB 700 passed in the committee, it's heading to the House Rules Committee.
"We'll have to go to the House Rules Committee now and if they bypass that, they'll be placed back on the calendar and then brought up on the floor," Hardwick said. "Then they'll go through perfection, which is an amendment process on the House floor. And then third read, which is final passage to the Senate."
Hardwick said it's hard to pass a bill in Missouri.
"It's an uphill battle, but for a lot of us, if you believe in something, it's passionate, it's worth fighting the uphill battle for things you believe in," he said.
The House Committee on Emerging Issues also passed HBs 254, 354, 957, and 965 in executive committee.
Currently, low-income pregnant and postpartum women receiving benefits through MO HealthNet for pregnant women or the Show-Me Healthy Babies Program are eligible for pregnancy-related coverage throughout the pregnancy and for 60 days following the end of the pregnancy.
The bills would provide MO HealthNet coverage for such women will include full Medicaid benefits for the duration of the pregnancy and for one year following the end of the pregnancy.
Voting for HB 286 was postponed.