JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers are moving closer to approving more funding for Missouri’s transportation system.
A committee in the Missouri House of Representatives has unanimously approved Senate Bill 262, legislation that would provide more than $500 million annually in additional funding for MODOT to put toward roads and bridges.
The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan), would work to address the state’s $825 million annual transportation funding shortfall.
The bill would phase in an increase in the gas tax by 2.5 cents each year over five years, and it includes a rebate mechanism so that drivers who do not wish to pay the increase can get their money back.
The legislation also phases in increased fees on electric vehicles.
A study released last week showed that passing Senate Bill 262 could create a $1.8 billion positive impact on Missouri’s economy.
This would also create an overall increase of $722 million in earnings across the state and more than 17,000 jobs.
The state has the second lowest fuel tax in the nation, at 17 cents per gallon, but has the seventh largest road system, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
Missouri has not seen a rise in fuel tax since 1996.