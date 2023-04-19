JEFFERSON CITY - The House Rules Committee voted in favor of Senate bills 39 and 49 Wednesday afternoon. Those bills are sponsored by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (R-Bollinger) and Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove), respectively.
Rep. LaKeySha Bosley (D-St. Louis) was the lone committee member to speak up against the bills at the hearing.
"Let's be clear, these are very harmful bills," she said. "We are hurting an entire community by trying to isolate and ostracize them by only picking on them for specific issues and topics."
Neither Moon or Thompson Rehder were available for comment Wednesday, but last month, Moon was quoted saying, "The result is that children will be protected, and I hope that will continue.”
Both bills passed 7-3.
SB 39, according to its summary, establishes guidelines for student participation in athletic contests organized by sex. It prohibits schools from allowing students to compete in athletic competitions opposite of the student's biological sex from their birth certificate/government record.
Violation of these rules would lead to penalties such as revoking any state aid or revenues from the school.
"I think that it is absolutely necessary for us to be aware of the communities and the people that we are talking about and not trying to hurt them," Rep. Bosley said.
SB 49 establishes the "Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act" and modifies provisions relating to public funding of gender-affirming care. No health care provider would be able to perform gender transition surgeries on a minor under this bill.
Penalties include revocation of the health care provider's license. This bill also applies to prescription of cross-sex hormones and puberty-blocking drugs to a minor.
SB 49 also would prevent the MO HealthNet program from covering gender transition surgeries or drugs. Health care services in prisons and other correctional centers would also not include gender transition surgeries.
The bills now go to the House floor for discussion and approval.