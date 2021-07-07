JEFFERSON CITY - Despite bipartisan efforts from Missouri lawmakers, the Department of Labor is still attempting to collect repayment from citizens that received overpayments of unemployment benefits.
During the legislative session, the House passed bipartisan legislation instructing the Department of Labor to not enforce repayment of excess unemployment funds given to Missourians. However, the Senate failed to pass the measure before the session ended.
To bring attention back to the issue of unemployment repayment, House Democrats held a conference Wednesday morning over Zoom.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, the Ranking Minority Member of the House Budget Committee, led the conference.
Merideth said the Department of Labor “announce(ed) that they are going to begin a process for people to apply for waivers for the federal portion of these unemployment overpayments.”
This statement, Meredith said, was prompted by the conference announcing its meeting.
The reason behind the state’s repayment requests is that the state made “some kind of mistake… and overpaid 46,000 Missourians,” Merideth said.
The overpayments totaled more than $150 million in unemployment benefits.
Missouri residents affected by the requests for repayment were invited to share their experiences during the conference.
Amy Minich, a Ford Motor Company employee, and a mother of three in Lawson, Missouri, has had a rough year since Ford closed its doors in March 2020 for two months. She chimed in on the effects of the unemployment overpayment that can be felt today.
"My 5-year-old has respiratory issues, bronchial problems. She can't go to just a normal daycare, she goes to an individual sitter," Minich said.
"Because of the pandemic, and the woman that watched her, being concerned for her own family and her own health, she decided not to reopen," Minich continued. "So I was left without child care for my daughter who at the time was four."
Minich added that the appeal process in order to not pay back large sums of money was daunting, as she lived on $135 for two months.
Her process included several calls that were put on hold with little to no response. The appeal process is “tedious and time-consuming.”
"I stayed off work until mid-August. I thought everything was fine. I received my money regularly. That's how we were staying afloat. In December I received a letter saying that I had a $9,000 overpayment which immediately put panic into my world," Minich said.
Cindy Knittig, a school bus driver from St. Louis, was also vocal about the overpayments.
"We did get partial COVID pay until the end of May. In April [2020], the Department of Labor sent numerous emails out saying "file for unemployment even if you don't normally qualify, you will qualify due to the pandemic," Knittig said.
"I personally asked when I called, 'Are you sure that I am approved?'"
She explained that six months later, she received "threatening" letters that said her wages were going to be garnished and that the government was going to intercept her tax refund.
Rep. Doug Clemens said he has been working on this specific concern since December, as the governor was well aware and reached out.
"He could have fixed this at that time," Clemens said.
Clemens went onto say that the government putting added pressure on its citizens when they are trying to "put a roof on their head" is not "sound governance"
"I will continue to stand with the families of Missouri," Clemons said.
The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations announced Tuesday the state is implementing a process for those eligible to apply to the Division of Employment Security for a potential waiver of the recovery of non-fraud federal pandemic program unemployment benefit overpayments.
The news release from the department says the waiver applies to overpaid benefits for weeks ending Feb. 8, 2020, through June 12, 2021, under these federal pandemic programs:
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
- Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC)
- Lost Wages Assistance (LWA)
The overpayment must not be a result of claimant fault for eligibility. Collection of the overpayment must be against equity and good conscience, per federal guidance, according to the news release.
House Democrats created a petition for citizens to sign that requests action from Parson to waive the overpayments.
The waiver and more information can be found here.