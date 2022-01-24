JEFFERSON CITY - Following Gov. Mike Parson's 2022 State of the State address, Missouri House Democrats want the 2023 fiscal year budget to expand in mental health funding.
In a press conference on Monday, Minority House Leader Rep. Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) outlined key areas needing "improvement" from Gov. Parson's address. Democrats believe top priorities for the fiscal year include:
- Expanding mental health services for workers in education and healthcare.
- Increasing funding for those suffering from substance abuse.
- Increasing funding for staff assisting those living with behavioral and mental health disorders.
- Providing greater funding for public transit.
The Missouri legislature has not yet approved the 2023 FY budget after Gov. Parson's address.
"I'm extremely frustrated today that we still have not taken up the emergency supplemental in budget committee for a vote to move it forward," Rep. Peter Merideth said. "We had a hearing on that two weeks ago, and we're still sitting here."
Rep. Merideth (D-St. Louis) explained the importance of working with Republicans on the budget.
"We've never seen a budget situation like this where we can actually talk about how to invest rather than just how to stop Republicans from cutting more," Rep. Merideth said.
A key issue for Rep. Merideth is affordable housing in Missouri.
"COVID-19 emphasized the difficulty of living in places without adequate access to mental health support for kids, lack of affordable housing and the lack of access to nutritious food, but those problems existed long before COVID," Rep. Merideth said in a statement.
Democrats also discussed the importance of public health in rural communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many hospitals are facing staffing shortages as the number of omicron cases continues to increase in Missouri.
"Local folks are just struggling across the board," Rep. Quade said. "We have some local health departments who don't have any staff at all, because people are quitting, and we need to look at how we can invest and help them and prop them up."
Dozens of schools in mid-Missouri were closed last week from staffing shortages. Rep. Quade explained how the school lawsuits from Attorney General Eric Schmitt showcased a need for funding in education, one of the Democrat's priorities for the 2023 fiscal year.
"The events of last Friday require lawmakers to seriously consider adding a budget line to fully reimburse local school districts for costs incurred defending against the Attorney General's frivolous lawsuits," Rep. Quade said. "Every dollar matters in public education and local schools cannot afford to burn resources."
Missouri House Republicans were unable to comment after the Democrat's press conference.