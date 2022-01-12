JEFFERSON CITY — The House Special Committee on Redistricting on Wednesday morning approved the new borders for Missouri's eight congressional districts.
The map approved by the committee was created using input from legislators representing their constituents, public testimony from Missouri citizens and data from the 2020 census, according to a press release.
Vice Chair Hannah Kelly (R-Mountain Grove) said the committee used a bipartisan process that let members from both parties have input on the new district boundaries.
“I’m confident we have a bill that fairly and accurately represents our districts, and that can receive strong support on the House floor," Kelley said. "There is no stronger foundation than the Constitution we are sworn to uphold.”
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) said she was pleased with the House Leadership's commitment to due process.
The legislation now moves on to the House Rules committee before heading to the House floor for discussion. House leadership expects the bill will be discussed on the floor early next week.