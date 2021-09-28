JEFFERSON CITY - A subcommittee from the Missouri House of Representatives will meet on Wednesday morning to discuss federal stimulus spending.
The main topic of the subcommittee’s meeting will be on the issue of broadband and helping unserved areas of Missouri that need expansion of broadband resources.
In August, Gov. Mike Parson announced a plan to invest $400 million to improve broadband throughout Missouri. He said the plan will be the largest in the state’s history.
According to the press release, the broadband plan will be presented to the Missouri General Assembly in January.
A map from Broadband USA shows that many rural counties throughout Missouri have high numbers of households that don’t have internet access or cell phones.
According to previous reporting from the Missouri Times, Missouri ranked No. 32 in broadband access compared to the rest of the country.
This comes as the U.S. Senate’s infrastructure plan includes a $65 million investment in broadband as many families didn’t have access to basic internet coverage when the COVID-19 pandemic made schools move to online learning.
The Columbia City Council also detailed funding for broadband in a meeting last Monday, suggesting $10 million go toward helping expand broadband in mid-Missouri.
The meeting starts at 11 a.m. in the Joint Hearing Room 117 at the Missouri State Capitol.