JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Attorney General released a report earlier this week detailing traffic stops across Missouri and breaking them down by race.
The report uses a handful of stats to show how many traffic stops have taken place, what the result of those stops was, and what race is of the driver involved. The data dates back to 2000 and the data released earlier this week was from 2020.
In Columbia, Black drivers are pulled over at a disproportionally high rate. The statistic used to determine that is called the disparity index. Disparity index is calculated by the proportion of traffic stops of a specific race divided by the proportion of the race included in the city's population (Disparity index = (proportion of stops / proportion of population).
The baseline disparity index is one. Values greater than one indicate over-representation in the share of stops relative to local population. Values less than 1 indicate under-representation.
Drivers in Columbia were pulled over 7,772 times in 2020. Black drivers accounted for 2,732 of those. This creates a disparity index of 3.41. Over the past 5 years, that number is up 0.44. For comparison, white drivers were pulled over 4,862 times, but since the white population is much greater in Columbia, that creates a disparity index of 0.78. That number is down 0.04 over the past 5 years.
The 3.41 disparity index for Black drivers in Columbia is higher than a lot of other towns around the state. Below is a list of other towns in Missouri and their disparity index for Black drivers:
- Boonville: 1.07 (+0.34 since 2015)
- Branson: 0.85 (-1.31 since 2015)
- Cape Girardeau: 2.2 (+0.24 since 2015)
- Ferguson: 1.39 (No change since 2015)
- Fulton: 1.99 (+0.88 since 2015)
- Hannibal: 1.85 (+0.3 since 2015)
- Jefferson City: 1.72 (No change since 2015)
- Joplin: 2.39 (+ 0.39 since 2015)
- Kansas City: 1.23 (-0.24 since 2015)
- Kirksville: 3.03 (+1.37 since 2015)
- Maryville: 1.53 (-0.69 since 2015)
- Moberly: 0.99 (+0.03 since 2015)
- Poplar Bluff: 1.66 (+0.26 since 2015)
- Rolla: 1.82 (+0.15 since 2015)
- Sedalia: 1.67 (+0.18 since 2015)
- Springfield: 2.65 (-0.01 since 2015)
- St. Joseph: 2.06 (+0.48 since 2015)
- St. Louis: 1.48 (+0.08 since 2015)
The statewide average disparity index for Black people in Missouri is 1.627. According to the Associated Press, across the state, Black drivers were 71% more likely to be pulled over than white drivers, and 25% more likely to be arrested. For arrests, 3.7% of white drivers who were pulled over were arrested, compared to 4.61% of Black drivers who were pulled over.
It should be noted that these numbers should be viewed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the report, "it is very likely that COVID-19 led to a reduction in traffic stops during 2020 as law enforcement sought to minimize inter-person contact."