COLUMBIA - The Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize. The next drawing is Friday night.
In Missouri, the annual lottery contributions comprise 3% to 4% of the state's funding for public education.
Since 1986, the Missouri Lottery has contributed more than $7 billion to the state of Missouri and public education.
"I think that any dollar that can go towards that would help make our nation a better place," Andrew Elsworth, an Arkansas resident visiting Columbia to take the bar exam, said.
For fiscal year 2022, more than $337 million from lottery proceeds have been appropriated to Missouri’s public education programs by the Missouri legislature through House Bills 2, 3 and 6 from the 101st General Assembly.
According to the Missouri Lottery, programs that receive lottery proceeds include the following:
- $140,755,579 (4% of total program funding) Foundation Program
- These funds help pay for the Foundation Formula, which is Missouri’s primary method of distributing money to schools.
- $19,590,000 (33% of total program funding) Special Education Excess Costs
- The fund will be both disability- and placement-neutral, creating a safety net for school districts that have no way of projecting the extraordinary cost of certain high-need students.
- $16,548,507 (8% of total program funding) Early Childhood Special Education Program
- These funds help provide services to children with disabilities.
- $15,254,932 (4% of total program funding) Classroom Trust Fund
- The money deposited into the fund is distributed to each school district in the state qualified to receive state aid on an average daily attendance basis. The funds distributed can be spent at the discretion of the local school districts.
- $5,000,000 (89% of total program funding) Residential Placements
- The fund is for payments to school districts for children in residential placements through the Department of Mental Health or the Department of Social Services. It pays the excess cost incurred by those school districts for educating these students placed outside the school district where their parents reside.
- $4,311,255 (20% of total program funding) Performance-Based Assessment Program
- This program provides funding for continued development, administration and scoring of the statewide Missouri Assessment Program (MAP).
- $1,400,000 (2% of total program funding) Vocational Rehabilitation Program
- This money is used by the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation to assist clients who have disabilities to obtain employment by diagnosis, physical restoration, training, placement and other related services.
- $389,778 (36% of total program funding) Virtual Schools
- These proceeds fund the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program (MOCAP).
"...People are gonna gamble, you know. Anyway they can. And so, if we can use some... money to support our education system which drastically needs it-- teachers need to be paid more, we need better school systems, we need support systems for kids," Elsworth said.
The jackpot will now be the third largest for the Mega Millions ever and the ninth largest lottery in the United States.