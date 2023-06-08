The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) announced Thursday its largest rescue of 2023 so far.
HSMO says it recovered 60 dogs, mostly Yorkshire Terriers, yorkie mixes and other smaller breeds of varying ages and conditions, from the home of a Franklin County hoarder.
The home had serious structural decay and unsanitary amounts of animal waste, according to HSMO.
"All the recovered dogs are frightened, filthy and show signs of being infested with parasites," HSMO said in a news release.
The owner agreed to surrender the animals, which are now en route to HSMO's headquarters in St. Louis City. Once their arrive, the animals will receive necessary medications, dental work, diet and other treatment plans.
HSMO says it expects to make the dogs available for adoption once they are cleared by its veterinarian and evaluated by its animal behavior team. More information on adoption can be found on HSMO's website.