ST. LOUIS- The Humane Society of Missouri and Missouri Emergency Response Service- Large Animal Rescue responded to a horse trailer accident that occurred Sunday evening in Franklin County.
11 horses were rescued and taken to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch. The horses are experiencing shock and have abrasions and lacerations, head and eye trauma and back injuries.
They will be examined by an equine veterinarian and cared for by Longmeadow staff.
Four other horses were seriously injured in the crash and were transported to Homestead Veterinary Hospital. They will be cared for at this location until they can be transferred to Longmeadow Ranch.
10 of the horses died in the crash and four were euthanized following the accident due to severe injuries.
Debbie Hill, Vice President of Operations at the Humane Society of Missouri commented on the rescue.
“Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, MERS and Homestead Veterinary Hospital have partnered on multiple occasions to help animals in jeopardy. We are also grateful to the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Boles Fire Department for responding so professionally to this tragic situation.”
It is unclear why the horses were originally being transported.