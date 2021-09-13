ST. LOUIS - The Humane Society of Missouri's (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force's (ACT) Disaster Response Team returned to Missouri Monday night with 37 dogs rescued from areas affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.
The task force assisted with animal rescue efforts and provided supplies during the seven days they were there, according to a press release.
ACT Assistant Director Ella Frank said the task force began preparing as soon as they got word of the hurricane.
“We were able to send 4 members of our team and bring several hundred pounds of Purina dog and cat food with us and deliver it to the Louisiana SPCA in New Orleans within 24 hours of their request,” says Frank. “As soon as we saw what was coming with Hurricane Ida, we began preparations here in St. Louis to go to the affected area and help them with whatever they needed.”
They also answered calls from citizens needing help with animals throughout New Orleans and rescued those separated from their owners due to flooding or other hazards.
“While it's always heartbreaking to find a stray away from its home and with no identifying information, knowing that we can recover that animal and ensure that it will get the nutrition and medical attention it needs is very satisfying,” notes Frank. “Then closing that circle by seeing that animal go home with a new family who will give it the love it deserves is why we do this work.”
HSMO will soon find new homes for the dogs. At least seven of the dogs tested positive for heart worm and will require extended care before adoption.