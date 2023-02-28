NEWTON COUNTY — The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force conducted a rescue of 41 dogs and puppies in Newton County Tuesday morning.
The task force recovered the lot of dogs, several of which were only a few weeks old, from inhumane conditions. Upon its arrival, the owner surrendered custody of the dogs to the Humane Society.
According to the task force, the property was littered with junk, rusted machinery and dilapidated vehicles where the dogs had been kept. One dog had been hit by a car within the last 24 hours, according to the previous owner, and was limping.
The Humane Society described the dogs as "filthy, many with matted fur, and extremely fearful." It expects to make the dogs available for adoption after they have been rehabilitated, with timelines varying based on individual treatment plans.