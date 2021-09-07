MISSOURI - The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force deployed four members of the Disaster Response team to assist local animal welfare organizations affected by Hurricane Ida.
The team will work together with eight Louisiana animal shelters on post-storm animal response and rescue efforts.
The team will be stationed in the New Orleans area for the next 7 to 10 days, according to a news release.
They are providing hundreds of pounds of dog and cat food, litter and other necessities to Louisiana shelters.
Kathy Warnick is the President of the Humane Society of Missouri. She said in the release that the team will do whatever is asked of them while in Louisiana.
“When disaster strikes, the Humane Society of Missouri is always at the ready to help animals in dire need,” Warnick said. "Our seasoned Disaster Response Team members will be assisting with the recovery phase of Hurricane Ida, which can take weeks to months, and we will be on-hand as needed."