ST. LOUIS – 57 dogs were rescued from "horrific conditions" in Newton County on Tuesday, according to a news release from The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO).
Responders also found carcasses of cats, non-indigenous foxes and various unidentifiable animals.
The dogs were taken to HSMO headquarters in St. Louis for checkups and veterinary treatment. They will be put up for adoption in the coming weeks.
The Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued several breeds, including corgis and German Shepherds.
The organization said this is its first large rescue of 2022.
“Seeing animals trying to live in such horrific conditions amidst such unspeakable cruelty is heartbreaking,” HSMO President Kathy Warnick said in the release. “We are thankful for the help from local Newton County authorities in making this rescue possible, which will give the animals were able to recover a chance to only survive but find the loving home they deserve."
HSMO is asking for public help to aid in these animals’ recovery. Donations can be made on the HSMO website.