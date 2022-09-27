JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson lit the Missouri State Capitol dome and the Governor's mansion orange at sunset Monday night. The lighting was in honor of September being Hunger Action month.
"When people think of hunger and food insecurity, they may often think of people in other cities, other states, or other nations, but the reality is these issues exist right here in our local communities," Governor and First Lady Parson said in a news release.
Gov. Parson proclaimed September as Hunger Action month back on Aug. 10th to raise awareness for fighting hunger in the state of Missouri and encourage involvement from local communities.
According to data from Feeding America, the state of Missouri was ranked 35th out of all 50 states and Washington, D.C. for food security in 2021, with 13.8% of the overall state population facing hunger. However, 15% of children are dealing with hunger which is in the 32nd percentile of states. Approximately 1 in 9 people in the state of Missouri suffer from hunger, while 1 in 7 children are facing food insecurity.
Food banks from around the state have been putting together food drives during Hunger Action month, including one this past Friday in Columbia. The Monday night lighting of the dome coincided with First Lady Parson's annual food drive on the mansion's lawn.
First Lady Parson partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri as all proceeds from the food drive went to the Food Bank.
"Today, the food that is coming in this evening is going to be picked up tonight after the event is over. It's going to go over to Catholic Charities, it is one of our partner agencies here in Jefferson City," Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri Regional Coordinator Jami Wade said. "The food collected in Cole County will stay in Cole County tonight and then they will distribute it tomorrow to be in their pantries."
The food drive was a tailgate style event with the Lincoln University Football team helping with donations and interacting with the public. Those who came could enjoy a hot dog, a game of corn hole, and get autographs from the players.
Lincoln head football coach Jermaine Gales said a lot of people have dealt with food insecurity at some point and it's important to help out our neighbors.
"It is important for us to help people understand that we as a community need to help support those that are less fortunate and make sure that our elderly, our youngsters, our children, those that don't have the means to eat on a consistent basis that we provide a little aid," Gales said.
Although the food drive and Hunger Action Month were to raise awareness and donations for food insecurity, Wade said it's a year-round issue.
"Our job is to get out in the community and talk to different organizations, rotary clubs, schools, teachers, just different stakeholders in the community that can help us address food insecurity," Wade said. "That's a big job that we have, being able to really magnify it during this month makes it a little bit easier to get our foot in the door other months of the year."
The last day of Hunger Action Month is Friday, September 30th.