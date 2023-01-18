Hy-Vee recalls pot roast meals due to wheat allergen

COLUMBIA − Hy-Vee has recalled two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to an undeclared wheat allergen.
As of Wednesday, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, Hy-Vee said in a news release.
Hy-Vee said it was told that the gravy mix in the meals that were produced between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023, contains a wheat allergen that was not listed on the nutrition label.
The item was distributed to stores in eight different states, including Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The meals came in a small or medium plastic container with a clear lid and were available between Dec. 27, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023.
Customers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care at 800-772-4098.