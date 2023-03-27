Hy-Vee skillet meal recalled for unlisted allergen

COLUMBIA − Hy-Vee is recalling one of its skillet meals due to unlisted allergens on the packaging.
Hy-Vee's Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal contains dairy. The company became aware of the undeclared allergen on Friday.
There has been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, according to Hy-Vee.
Lot FEB 08 24 Y18 was the only lot impacted by the packaging issue. The product also has a UPC 0075450085520.
The product was sold at stores in Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Customers who purchased the product can return to their local store for a full refund.