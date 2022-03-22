BOONE COUNTY − Sheena Greitens has issued a statement saying she stands by her sworn statements after she accused her ex-husband, former Missouri governor and current GOP senate candidate Eric Greitens, of abuse.
Sheena Greitens filed an affidavit in Boone County court on Monday, which accused Eric Greitens of physical abuse against her and their children. The allegations were first reported by the Associated Press.
In the affidavit, Sheena Greitens asks the court to move their custody case to Austin, Texas, where she is currently employed and lives with their two sons.
"I stand by my sworn statements," Sheena Greitens said in a statement on Twitter. "I did not discuss the contents of my affidavit with anyone other than my counsel and, after the affidavit was filed, my immediate family. My only interest is what's best for my two children, and for the last four years, I have gone to great lengths to keep these family matters private to protect them. I am not interested in litigating this matter anywhere other than the courtroom. At the appropriate time in the legal process, I will provide whatever evidence and documentation the court requests, including testimony under oath."
Statement on my affidavit to the Boone County court: pic.twitter.com/hguCjGNZL8— Sheena Chestnut Greitens (@SheenaGreitens) March 22, 2022
She said she became afraid for her and her children's safety due to Eric Greitens' "unstable and coercive behavior” in the months leading up to his resignation in June 2018.
Eric Greitens' campaign manager, Dylan Johnson, called the allegations “completely false” and “politically-motivated" to the Associated Press. Eric Greitens' listed attorney in the child custody case, Gary Stamper, sent KOMU 8 the following statement:
"In their mediated agreement the parties promised to insulate their two children from public exposure and discourse. Missouri court rules governing divorced parties’ conduct toward one another provide strong incentive for spouses to timely disclose to the court any fact-based and genuine concern regarding issues such as the allegations contained in Mother’s unsolicited affidavit at the earliest opportunity before a divorce decree is entered. A neutral observer might conclude Mother’s admitted silence through the discord common to failing marriages while simultaneously concocting an advantageous strategy to circumvent a previously agreed upon court order suggests her motivation might be less than honorable. Common sense suggests that no parent would agree to share joint legal and physical custody with the fictional parent described in the filing leaked to the press before it was submitted to the court. The recent filing confirms the wisdom of Mark Twain, “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.” The only audience that matters now is the judge who approved the parties’ agreement and has the power to change it."
Multiple Senate candidates called for Eric Greitens to end his campaign for Missouri's open Senate seat.