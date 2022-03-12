JEFFERSON CITY - The city of Iberia has been awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to evaluate Iberia's wastewater system.
A Missouri DNR press release said the grant offers funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.
The city intends to use the grant to identify necessary wastewater system improvements to continue reliable area service, meet permit requirements and reduce storm water infiltration into sewage collection pipes.
Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri DNR, placed emphasis on the effects of improving infrastructure toward public health and local economies.
"Infrastructure such as wastewater systems are crucial to every community," said Buntin in the release. "Through this grant, we can help cities like Iberia identify the changes needed to maintain and improve their wastewater systems, which in turn will help protect public and environmental health and support the local economy."
The facility plan should be complete in July 2023.