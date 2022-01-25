LEBANON − The Ice Cream Factory (ICF) of Eldon announced Tuesday the expansion of its Missouri footprint with the purchase of a more than 86,000 square foot facility and its adjacent properties in Lebanon.
This facility will serve as the new company manufacturing plant.
The move will bring a $9 million investment to the City of Lebanon, creating 130 total jobs over the next five years, according to a news release.
ICF owners Shannon and Katie Imler plan to renovate and locate the facility in the former Mid-Am Dairy building on Kansas Street, the news release said.
The Imlers’ said they plan on a creating a retail component to the plant.
Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr said he is excited to welcome Ice Cream Factory to the City of Lebanon.
“We are thrilled that the Imler family has chosen Lebanon as the new home base for Ice Cream Factory,” Carr said. “This investment in Lebanon will be great for our community and help bring more diversification to our local economy. We are also excited that the Imler family will also bring one of Lebanon’s oldest commercial buildings back into full service.”
Shannon Imler said Lebanon is the perfect fit for the small-batch, family-owned, craft ice cream operation.
“Our family-owned company is ecstatic to announce our expansion with the purchase of the former Mid-Am Dairy building,” Imler said. “Lebanon has a rich history in the dairy industry, and we believe our growing company is a perfect fit for the community. Ice cream makes you happy and Ice Cream Factory is proud to bring endless smiles to Lebanon.”
A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility is scheduled for early March with completion expected by summer 2023.