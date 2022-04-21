JEFFERSON CITY - Lawmakers allocated millions for teacher pay raises earlier this week, adding to the largest budget in the state's history.
According to the National Educators Association, Missouri currently ranks last in the country for starting pay teacher salaries and nearly 20% under the national average.
Gov. Mike Parson sponsored increasing teacher pay at his State of the State in January. The increase would have cost the state $21 million.
"In the Senate this week, the Missouri Senate Association Committee decided to not only include the $21 million, but increase that by $10 million to allocate $31 million toward increasing the minimum salary for teachers," Matt Michelson, director of education policy at the Missouri State Teachers Association, said.
Michelson said it's all through the budget, not through legislation.
"So the House decided not to include that in their version of the budget, but now that the Senate is reviewing the budget," Michelson said. They've decided to include about almost $32 million to increasing the minimum teacher salary."
The starting pay is currently $25,000, and this increase would result in a $38,000 starting pay.
"The governor had proposed in his budget a $20 million program to increase the minimum teacher salary to $38,000," Michelson said. "That program would be a voluntary program that districts could participate in to draw down state funding to increase those salaries. So it'd be a 70% state-funded program and 30% local match."
According to Michelson, the House of Representatives decided not to go with the governor's proposal and instead allocated $20 million toward reviving its Career Ladder program that would help supplement teacher salaries.
Michelson admits that there's still a ways to go for this to happen.
"I believe next week, the full Senate will review the budget bills and then any differences in the budget between the House and the Senate will have to be worked out in a conference committee," Michelson said.
Those who qualify for this under the state statute include:
- Teachers who take professional credits
- Mentor students
- Participate in extracurricular activities
The legislature has until May 6 to approve a state budget for the next fiscal year.