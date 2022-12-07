JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Prison Reform, alongside other state organizations, held a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday night. The meeting allowed the groups to discuss and share their thoughts on the increase of prisoner deaths in 2022.
"There is just a lot of concern from family members as well as incarcerated people," Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director, Lori Curry, said.
According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, as of Dec. 7, 126 people have died under the department's custody in 2022. Sixty-three of these are from natural deaths and 33 still need a designated cause of death, which is based on autopsy reports.
However, this data can change depending on the results of those pending results as the end of the calendar year comes closer.
"In Missouri, the major causes of death are the same inside and outside prisons; heart disease and cancer," Missouri Department of Corrections Communication Director, Karen Pojmann, said in a statement. "Autopsies are ordered for nearly all deaths among people in Department of Corrections custody, with exceptions made only when the patient is known to be at the end stage of a terminal illness."
2022 is on pace to have the most prisoner deaths in recent years. 2020 had 129 deaths with 118 coming naturally and 39 of those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Pojmann believes the increase deaths are also the result of an epidemic, not a pandemic.
"It should be noted that in recent years, drug overdoses and overdose deaths have skyrocketed throughout Missouri, outside of the incarcerated population," Pojmann said. "We are committed to keeping dangerous contraband out of our facilities. Unfortunately, there are actually many, many ways dangerous contraband can enter a facility."
One of the ways that the Department of Correction has tried to stop the import of contraband into prisons is through mail.
"Although personal correspondence through physical mail has been shut down, legal mail and some other types of mail are still delivered to the facilities, and unfortunately, we have found drugs in legal mail," Pojmann said.
But state organizations want personal mail to return as the death toll in correctional facilities has not changed with the action.
"We have not seen a decline in overdoses since that physical mail has stopped, and it's a concern for us as physical mail means a lot to incarcerated folks and the people that can send them mail," Curry said. "Physical mail is extremely important. I know someone who was a family who is incarcerated and he's never met his child, and so his wife will trace their daughter's hand and mail it into him just so he can hold that, and he can no longer receive that."
Curry and the state organizations believe that the drug overdose problem isn't coming from an outside, but from an inside job.
"We know that drugs are coming in through staff: correctional staff, medical staff, and non-custody staff," Curry said. "As a visitor, I'm only allowed to bring in a plastic bag with money in it and my I.D. These staff members are allowed to bring in bags full of things. They don't have their clothes searched, I'm only allowed to wear certain things."
But Pojmann denies the accusation above, stating, "All offenders, staff, visitors, volunteers and other people entering a correctional center are screened at entry. Anyone found in possession of illegal contraband may be arrested and referred for prosecution."