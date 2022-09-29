JEFFERSON CITY - During special session on Thursday, the Missouri House approved an individual tax cut without the changes the House proposed on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the House added an amendment to the bill that would cut the corporate tax rate to zero over time. Just before the House was set to debate on the tax cuts, Gov. Mike Parson issued a statement saying corporate tax cuts should be dealt with during the regular session, which runs from January to May.
The House voted 98-32 to approve the individual tax cut. Since the House got rid of all of its changes, the bill is the same as the version the Senate passed last week and will move straight to the governor's desk instead of needing to run through the Senate again.
"Today's action will provide real relief to taxpaying Missourians. Relief that is even more critical now as Missouri families face rising grocery bills, high gas prices, and record inflation," Gov. Parson said in a statement following the vote.
While supporters of the bill argue the tax cuts will benefit working-class Americans, opponents believe the cut will only help the wealthy. Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) said there are better ways to benefit lower-income Missourians.
"Honestly the biggest way to reach working-class folks is not by touching income taxes," Merideth said. "It's by touching the taxes that hurt them the most everyday. That's sales tax and property tax."
On the other hand, supporters argued against that claim. Rep. Cody Smith (R- Carthage) who chairs the House Budget Committee, claims it is a responsible cut that will help everyday Missourians.
"A vote in favor of this bill is a vote in favor of a responsible tax cut for working Missourians in a critical time of need," Smith said.