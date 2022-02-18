COLUMBIA - The Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program for K-12 students will conduct information sessions to educate Missourians about a new scholarship program.
The program, created by the Missouri General Assembly in 2021, will provide low-income students and students who classify as having special needs with specific funding that can fit their needs.
The Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri (CEAM) has scheduled numerous in-person and virtual information sessions to make sure that qualifying families are made aware of the program benefits.
According to a press release, the scholarship program is managed by the Missouri Treasurer's Office, who will make scholarships available for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
The sessions will offer parents and guardians an overview of the scholarship and discuss how students qualify for funding.
In-person events are scheduled for St Joseph, St. Charles and Jefferson City:
- Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Belt Branch - Rolling Hills Library, 1904 N Belt Hwy, St Joseph
- Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, 8757 Hwy N, Lake St Louis
- March 24 at 6 p.m. at Missouri River Regional Library, 214 Adams St, Jefferson City
Virtual events will be hosted on Zoom:
- Wednesday, March 30 at 6 p.m.(English)
- Thursday, March 31 at noon (English)
- Saturday, April 2 at 1 p.m. (English)
- Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. (Spanish)
To sign up for both in-person and virtual events, click here.