MISSOURI - President Joe Biden spoke at the Kansas City Transportation Authority Wednesday and unveiled his new branding for the nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law, "Building a Better America."
The bill will be used to improve roads, bridges and water throughout Missouri.
The United States Department of Agriculture's under secretary for rural development says these infrastructure improvements will help rural residents save money.
"Infrastructure touches our lives every single day," Xochitl Torres Small said. "So, in Missouri specifically, there are 2,190 bridges and over 7,576 miles of highway that are in poor condition. For Missourians, drivers pay an average of $740 a year in costs just because they're driving on bad roads."
Torres Small said these expenses include daily car repairs due to bumpy roads, longer commute times and normal wear and tear on vehicles.
"It's crucial that we make the roads better so you don't have to pay those increased costs, but also so that our families are safe as we try to get from point A to point B."
For Missouri specifically, the state is estimated to receive $6.5 billion for road improvements and another $484 million for bridge replacements and repairs. Torres Small also said making water safer is a point of emphasis in the infrastructure plan.
"Right now, 10 million American households and 400,000 schools and childcare centers lack safe drinking water, and the bipartisan infrastructure law is going to help address that," she said. "Specifically for Missouri, you can expect to receive $866 million to improve water infrastructure across the state."
Torres Small said she is unsure of the total amount of money Missouri will receive for infrastructure improvements. She said states and local governments, as well non-profit partners will have to submit applications to leverage federal funds to serve rural Missourians. She said the goal is to distribute the funds as quickly as possible, but correctly.
"As we make sure that we have strong bridges and roads and infrastructure, we have to make sure that we are true partners across rural America to get that done," she said.
Torres Small said the Biden administration understands that America cannot succeed unless rural America succeeds.