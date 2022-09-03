MONROE COUNTY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting of an Iowa man that occurred Saturday morning at 12:44 a.m.
According to Troop B's Twitter, the incident took place at a residence on Highway 15, south of Paris, Missouri.
Information below reference Monroe County non fatal officer involved shooting. #MSHP #DDCC #MonroeCountySheriff pic.twitter.com/iZYq7QkKto— MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) September 4, 2022
An officer shot Austin Leigh, 41, before he was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
MSHP Troop declined to comment if the suspect was carrying a weapon at the time of the shooting.
The Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney charged Leigh with three counts of domestic assault in the fourth degree and one count of resisting arrest. There was no bond set for the suspect.
Troop B says the investigation is ongoing and "further information can not be released at this time."