An Iron County man was admitted in federal court Tuesday for intentionally setting fires at the Mark Twain National Forest, as well as assaulting a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer.
Lucas Henson, 37, pleaded guilty to arson, assaulting a law enforcement officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Over the course of two days in October 2022, Henson stole two vehicles, broke into a home and camper near Poplar Bluff and stole items, including a gun and crossbow, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Missouri. Henson was out on bond for stealing and drug offenses at the time.
One of the vehicle owners found Henson, but Henson pointed a gun at him and drove away, according to the release. A chase then began with law enforcement.
Henson crashed the truck in the Mark Twain National Forest and started a fire to burn the gun and stolen items, the release said. He then fled into the forest.
Law enforcement tracked Henson, but he started a fire to prevent his arrest. He started another fire when police approached again, and he later pointed the crossbow at a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer and other officers, the release said.
Henson then fled across the Black River, where he was captured and confessed to his crimes.
In total, 7.61 acres of land was burned. Crews had to construct "dozer lines" to contain the fire. More than $7,000 was spent fighting the fires, according to the release.
Henson will be sentenced June 28 in Cape Girardeau.