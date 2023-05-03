Jackson Mahomes, brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested and booked Wednesday morning for allegedly assaulting a person in February.
According to court documents obtained by KSHB and shared with KOMU 8 News, Mahomes was arrested at 7 a.m. in Johnson County, Kansas, for three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery.
Court documents say on Feb. 25, Mahomes "unlawfully and feloniously" touched someone who did not consent to the touching, with the "intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires" of the offender.
Mahomes, a 22-year-old social media influencer, is currently being held on $100,000 bail at the Johnson County Jail. His bail conditions include not commenting publicly on the case, the facts, the alleged victim or her business. His arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.