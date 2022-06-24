JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City resident was convicted of tax fraud by a federal court on Thursday.
Josiah Mator Jr., 40, was found guilty of two counts of filing false federal income tax returns for himself and others.
The trial, which lasted three days, took place in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Mator, a U.S. citizen of Liberian descent, filed incorrect tax returns for himself and other members in the Liberian community between 2010-2015.
Mator did not include his business income from his tax preparation service.
Additionally, Mator declared $16,000 in unreimbursed employee business expenses in 2015 for two other individuals when neither person had any business expenses that year.
Under federal statutes, Mator could be subject to a sentence of up to six years in federal prison without parole.
A sentencing hearing will be heard after an investigation by the U.S. probation office is completed.