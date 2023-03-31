JEFFERSON CITY - Starting Monday, Jefferson City police and other law enforcement agencies across the state will start a seat belt enforcement campaign geared toward younger drivers and passengers.
The campaign will start April 1 and go through April 15. A news release from the Jefferson City Police Department said the purpose is to encourage more consistent seat belt use amongst teenagers and reduce fatalities.
Teens are required to wear seat belts along with all occupants in the vehicle according to the Graduated Driver's License (GDL) law, as they're considered to be the most effective way to protect people more motor vehicle crashes.
For more information on the youth seat belt campaign, visit its website.