JOPLIN - Saturday marks the 10-year anniversary of the EF-5 tornado in Joplin. The disaster destroyed buildings, uprooted homes and took the lives of 161 community members.
Patrick Tuttle, a member of the Joplin 10 Years Stronger Planning Committee, said this weekend will bring community members together to recognize the progress throughout the town.
"It's not a Joplin city type of thing, it's the small stories and accomplishments of thousands of people that got us to the 10-year mark," Tuttle said.
Events at the Remembrance ceremony
The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 22 in Cunningham Park at 5:15 p.m. It will feature the reading of the 161 names of community members who passed.
At 5:41 p.m., the event will hold a minute of silence to acknowledge the minute the tornado touched down in 2011.
Audience members can hear comments from Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley and former Governor Jeremiah Nixon.
Tuttle said the commemoration will recognize the progress and the hardships of the past decade.
“For the 10-year, we’re kind of focusing on the recovery of what Joplin’s gone through in 10 years,” Tuttle said. “There’s still a lot of hurt going on, so we don’t want to cause any further harm, but we can’t just let the day go by without acknowledging it.”
The Joplin Memorial Run begins in Cunningham Park at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Runners can pick up their packets on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During that time, there will be food trucks, live music and 161 memorial flags in the park to honor the lives lost in the disaster.
From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, organizations will discuss community awareness of tornadoes. The Salvation Army, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and other groups will share how to best prepare for disasters.
Joplin Proud invites community members to craft 161 butterflies out of pipe cleaners, coffee filters and markers. The “Wings of Strength” activity will take place from 3:30 until 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Volunteers will decorate the event stage with the butterflies or participants can bring the craft home. The activity honors the lives lost from the tornado and acknowledges Joplin’s transformation.
Food trucks will be in Cunningham Park on Friday and Saturday. Trucks include Kona Ice, Between the Buns and Smack Dabs.
The tornado's path
The tornado touched down at the edge of western city limits with winds close to 200 mph, according to city representatives. A total of 7,500 residential homes and 553 businesses were damaged or destroyed by the storm.
According to the National Weather Service, Joplin is ranked as the seventh deadliest tornado in United States history.
Some of the tornado's earliest and most significant damage includes Joplin High School and St. John's Hospital. Both buildings were entirely rebuilt.
How emergencies are handled today
Fourteen schools in the Joplin District built FEMA-Certified shelters after the tornado. According to FEMA, the safe rooms have "concrete and impact-resistant walls and roofs" and can take on winds as great as 250 mph.
The safe rooms also serve as regular rooms like gyms, offices, production studios and more, when not being used in times of emergency.
While the tornado caused major damage, it strengthened the community's preparation for emergencies in the future.
According to Emergency Management Director Keith Stammer, the city also installed a NOAA Weather Radio transmitter on top of City Hall following the tornado.
"Beforehand, you couldn't really hear weather conditions on the radio in a basement," Stammer said. "Now it's not a problem and it makes preparing for emergencies a lot easier."
While the city changed protocols and expectations, Stammer also said community members have also taken more precautions.
"We have seen a lot of in-ground or above-ground storm shelters being built," Stammer said. "Between Jasper County and Newton County, we currently have registered 1,700 different storm shelters."
The tornado made many people unwilling to live in places that didn't have a disaster-proof space, Stammer said.
"It was evident to me that it was pretty difficult to build an apartment complexes or even some new houses after the Joplin tornado if you did not have a shelter," Stammer said.
Symbol of the butterfly
Butterflies are a symbol of hope, transformation and recovery for the people of Joplin.
Cunningham Park, the former site of St. John's Hospital, added the Butterfly Garden and Overlook to live out this symbol. It's filled with plaques of stories, statistics, and sites of nature.
It was inspired by the butterflies and "butterfly people" that children saw during the disaster. Some children, like Mason Lillard, saw one of these symbols during the tornado, before almost losing her life.
"You see a butterfly, and it normally gives you hope," Lillard said. "I think they wrapped the butterfly around us for the tornado because it's a reminder that something could have always been worse."
Lillard was trapped in a truck outside a Home Depot in Joplin during the tornado. She suffered countless injuries. Even in the hardest parts of her recovery, Lillard said she finds healing in her community, and in the symbol of a butterfly.
"I mean, I'm not perfect, nobody is," Lillard said. "It's kind of like a butterfly, there's still spots here and there. But we still get up and we try to fight anyway."
Information, videos, and a schedule of events for this weekend's anniversary ceremony in Joplin can be found on the Joplin Proud Facebook page.