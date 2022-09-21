KANSAS CITY — A former physician from Joplin pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday for making false claims about the necessity of medical treatment for more than 2,000 Medicare and Medicaid patients.
Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun, 36, signed off on orders for durable medical equipment and genetic testing with minimal knowledge of the beneficiaries, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. A staffing company (unnamed in court documents) contracted with Yerokun between March 2019 and April 2021 and compensated Yerokun approximately $20 per order, for a total of $44,860.
Due to the fraudulent claims, Medicare was estimated to be billed more than $6.2 million and actually paid the companies almost $3.1 million, according to the release. Medicaid was billed more than $2.5 million and ended up paying almost $525,000.
Yerokun practiced medicine in the state of Missouri. He never saw or communicated with the patients he signed orders for, the release said.
“This physician violated his oath and abused his trusted position to support a fraud scheme that cost taxpayers millions of dollars,” U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in the press release.
Yerokun, who currently resides in Washington D.C., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements related to health care matters. He is subject to up to five years in federal prison without parole.