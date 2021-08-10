COLE COUNTY − The Missouri Department of Social Services must immediately allow individuals who qualify to enroll in voter-approved Medicaid, a judge ordered on Tuesday.
Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem sided with the plaintiffs and said the state must allow those to enroll immediately.
The attorney for the three women who sued the state, Chuck Hatfield, tweeted Tuesday morning and said Beetem also issued an immediate injunction, which prohibits the state from denying enrollment to the expanded population or treating them differently.
Last week, the plaintiffs urged Beetem to allow enrollment to take effect immediately, rather than allow the state to take two more months to begin accepting the newly-eligible individuals, as the Attorney General's office argued.
In July, the Missouri Supreme Court vacated Beetem's original decision in the expansion case and agreed that the voter-approved plan to offer Medcaid to more people should stand.
The state Supreme Court ruled that the 2020 ballot measure approving expansion of the government-operated health care plan did not violate the Missouri Constitution because it “does not appropriate money and does not remove the General Assembly’s discretion in appropriating money to MO HealthNet.”
The case was then sent back to Cole County Circuit Court.
Over 54% of voters voted to pass the expansion last August, but lawmakers failed to fund the expansion in the regular session.
More than 270,000 Missourians became eligible on July 1, or those individuals making $17,236 a year or a family of three making $28,676.