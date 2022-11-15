JEFFERSON CITY — A judge found the Missouri Attorney General's Office guilty of violating state open record laws under the leadership of then-Attorney General Josh Hawley.
Court documents state that during Hawley's 2018 Senate campaign, the AG's office purposely withheld emails between Hawley's taxpayer-funded staff and his political consultants.
Judge Jon Beetem sided with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) Monday after a lawsuit spanning several years against the AG's office. In the ruling, Beetem determined that under Hawley, now a U.S. Senator, the office had "knowingly and purposefully" violated Missouri's Sunshine Law. The office is being fined $12,000.
Rather than use government accounts, Hawley's staff used private email to communicate with out-of-state political consultants during his time as attorney general. These consultants would later go on to work for Hawley's Senate campaign.
In 2017 and 2018, the DSCC sought these emails to determine the role played by Hawley's consultants. Hawley's office denied the request and claimed it had no records of correspondence between staffers and the consultation firm.