COLE COUNTY − Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem upheld Governor Mike Parson's decision to end federal unemployment benefits on Tuesday.

In May, Gov. Mike Parson announced the state would end federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits, effective June 13. Parson said the decision came as the state had hundreds of thousands of job openings and said it was an effort to encourage Missourians to return to the workforce.

The announcement applied to six programs:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance;

Emergency Unemployment Relief for Government Entities and Nonprofit Organizations;

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation;

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation;

100 Percent Reimbursement of Short-Time Compensation Benefit Costs Paid Under State Law; and

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation.

Judge Beetem rejected the preliminary injunction request to reinstate the benefits, ruling that the plaintiffs "failed to show a probability of success on the merits."

It also said the state does have obligations to enact traditional federal unemployment programs, but it does not have the same obligation when it comes to temporary benefits funded by the CARES Act.

Federal unemployment benefits are set to end on Sept. 6.

Missouri Jobs with Justice filed the lawsuit. The group sought retroactive payments for families whose situations have grown desperate since the assistance was blocked, according to its website.

“This was never about getting people back to work,” Caitlyn Adams, executive director of Missouri Jobs with Justice, said on its website. “This was about giving corporations more power and to force workers to work for low wages. The Governor hoped that by making Missourians desperate, they would return to low wage and unsafe working conditions. This unconscionable decision has caused irreparable harm for thousands of families – harm we seek to mitigate today.”

Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office argued on behalf of Gov. Parson.

“As Missouri’s economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are still struggling to hire workers for a large number of open, available jobs. Too often, businesses can’t compete with the steady stream of federal benefits,” Schmitt said in a news release. “Today’s ruling affirmed the legality of Governor Parson’s decision to terminate these temporary benefits and will hopefully lead to the hiring of workers for businesses that desperately need the help.”

Gov. Parson responded in a tweet saying restarting extended federal unemployment benefits would have been detrimental efforts in returning Missourians to the workforce.

"While businesses across Missouri are still facing workforce shortages, they have expressed how our move to end these benefits – that were intended to be temporary – has helped employ and retain new workers," Parson said.

The cancellations meant the end of the additional $300 per week federal supplement on unemployment assistance. That’s in addition to a $320 per week cap on state unemployment benefits.

Missouri reported a 4.2% unemployment rate for July, with more than 32,746 initial unemployment claims filed for the month.

One military veteran said he was laid off twice during the pandemic and now he is struggling to find a job that is compliant with his medical needs.

"In interviews, I have to explain that I have a claim for disability with the VA, which means I have exams I have to go to. I can't miss them because I've been waiting on them for a year," the veteran said.

He said he had applied for multiple jobs within the past month, but he believes his medical needs have caused a roadblock for potential employers.

"It's hard to go to all of these appointments when you have a job. I had to get a spinal x-ray, and they said they could get me in tomorrow or the next appointment is 2 months down the road," the veteran said. "I can't come to my boss and say, hey I can't come in tomorrow."