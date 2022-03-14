Judicial Redistricting Commission releases tentative Senate redistricting maps

JEFFERSON CITY — The Judicial Redistricting Commission released on Monday its tentative redistricting plan and map for the Missouri Senate. The plan and map will be filed with the Secretary of State on Tuesday, according to a news release.
The plan was created following methods and criteria required by the Missouri Constitution. These include:
- Dividing the population as equally as practicable,
- Avoiding the denial or abridgment of the right to vote on account of race or color,
- Creating districts that are as contiguous and compact as practicable,
- Respecting political subdivision lines to the extent possible,
- Achieving calculable standards for partisan fairness and competitiveness.
"The Judicial Redistricting Commission deeply appreciates the input provided by citizens during our public hearing and through the website," judge and commission chair Cynthia L. Martin said in the release.
The new plan and map were "purposefully undertaken with the goal to file a constitutionally compliant plan and map well in advance of the commission’s constitutional deadline," Martin said. This helps avoid disenfranchising voters ahead of the deadlines for candidate filing and ballot preparation, she explained.
Among the changes proposed in the new map, Boone County would become its own Senate district (No. 19). Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden currently represents the district.
The tentative plan and map can be found on the commission's website.