KANSAS CITY - The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will open Feb. 28, according to a tweet from the airport.

The new single terminal will replace the 50-year-old terminals currently in use. Those terminals will close Feb. 27, and aircraft and equipment will move to the new terminal overnight, according to the tweet.

According to the airport's website dedicated to the project, the new terminal will have 39 gates, 6,200 parking spaces and stand at 1 million square feet.

Kansas City airport announces new terminal will open Feb. 28

An artist's rendering of the new terminal at KCI, which is scheduled to open Feb. 28.

Community members can catch a glimpse of the new terminal at an open house event Saturday, Feb. 18. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a news release. The airport is also offering a virtual tour the same day.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Jacob Richey is a KOMU 8 Digital Producer. You can contact him at jrichey@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you