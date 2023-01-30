Kansas City airport announces new terminal will open Feb. 28

KANSAS CITY - The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will open Feb. 28, according to a tweet from the airport.
The new single terminal will replace the 50-year-old terminals currently in use. Those terminals will close Feb. 27, and aircraft and equipment will move to the new terminal overnight, according to the tweet.
According to the airport's website dedicated to the project, the new terminal will have 39 gates, 6,200 parking spaces and stand at 1 million square feet.
Community members can catch a glimpse of the new terminal at an open house event Saturday, Feb. 18. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a news release. The airport is also offering a virtual tour the same day.
KC, are you ready? It’s time to book your first look at the New Terminal at @KCIAirport! Join us for a special community open house event on Sat, 2/18. Visit https://t.co/hQL8Z8zfmT to secure your spot. Prefer to avoid the crowds? Tune in for a virtual tour debuting the same day! pic.twitter.com/rrZdVLQtGQ— BuildKCI (@BuildKCI) January 12, 2023