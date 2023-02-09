Before the Kansas Chief Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play in Super Bowl LVVI Sunday, the Kansas City Canines and the Philadelphia Beagles went head to head in the Humane Society of Missouri's annual Puppy Bowl.
This year's game was a close one, but the Kansas City Canines came out on top.
The winner was decided based on which of two bowls of dog food was eaten first by the four players.
"This a proud tradition we’ve used to predict the winner of the last several Super Bowls with startling accuracy! This year’s game was a close one and our four adorable pups played their hearts out," HSMO said.