KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs will show off the Lombardi trophy to fans Wednesday afternoon at a parade and rally, celebrating their Super Bowl championship.
The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night 38-35.
The parade will begin at noon, with the rally expected to start around 1:45 p.m. KOMU 8 will stream both events in the media player above.
By 9 a.m. Wednesday, downtown Kansas City streets were already packed with a sea of red.
Good morning Kansas City! It’s Chiefs Championship parade day starting up around Noon. Thousands of fans already filling the streets here in KC. Coverage coming throughout the day. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/vhTwjmqNmw— Harrison Vapnek (@harrisonvapnek) February 15, 2023
The parade will start at Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard and will work its way down Grand until it heads west toward Union Station.
After the parade, the celebration will continue with a rally in front of Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial. The rally will last approximately an hour.
Our helicopter view, from Union Station north on Grand.Less than two hours from the parade! pic.twitter.com/yKEW2bvK6j— kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 15, 2023
Approximately 800,000 to 1 million people attended the championship parade in 2020, when temperatures were bitter cold. This year, temperatures are expected to be manageable, in the 40s.
KOMU 8 has a team at the celebrations and will bring you live coverage on KOMU 8 News at Noon, 5 and 6.