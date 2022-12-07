MISSOURI - A Kansas City man faces federal charges after federal investigators said the man helped two Cass County inmates escape from jail.
The U.S. Department of Justice says Steven Lydell Williams aided the two inmates in the escaping process.
Williams was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon and is demanded to stay in federal custody, pending a detention hearing next week.
Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, and Sergio Perez Martinez, 43, are reported to remain at large.
The two were federally charged Wednesday in a two-count criminal complaint with escape from confinement from a Cass County jail.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the inmates first escaped from jail on Monday, Dec. 5, around 10 p.m. and were believed to leave the area at the time, leading to a U.S. Marshals Service investigation.
Perez Martinez was being held for possession of dangerous drugs, and Sparks was being held for money laundering charges.
Anyone with information on the inmates' whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement, the TIPS Hotline (816-474-TIPS), or the FBI (1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov).
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for each escaped inmate if your tip leads to their capture. To get the reward, you have to contact the U.S. Marshals Service directly at 816-512-2000.