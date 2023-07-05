KANSAS CITY — In advance of the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts this weekend at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) has released information to help guide concert-goers and others in the area.
The concerts are set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on both Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8.
Parking lots for both concerts will open at 2:30 p.m. All parking passes must be purchased in advance of the event. Parking passes can be purchased here.
We anticipate lots of traffic this weekend ahead of @taylorswift13 at @GEHAField. Plan your routes before you hop in your Getaway Car. Go to our Traveler Map or our KC Scout cameras to see traffic impacts. Have a marvelous time. ✨ #TheErasTourKC #TaylorSwift #TheErasTour pic.twitter.com/ZinUSMQLbT— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 5, 2023
All gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the show. Entrances for guests with "Karma is my Boyfriend" and "It's Been a Long Time Coming" VIP ticket packages will open at 3:30 p.m.
Guests are reminded to access their tickets and parking passes in advance of the event and add them to their mobile wallet for quick entry.
KCPD asks residents to avoid the stadium area if not attending the concert. Once the concert is over, westbound Interstate 70 to Blue Ridge Cutoff will be closed, as well as southbound Blue Ridge Cutoff north of I-70. Northbound Blue Ridge Cutoff will be closed at Baytown Road, and all traffic exiting Gate 4 will be directed westbound to Ozark and Eastern.
There is no charge for drop offs or ride shares at the Truman Sports Complex. Ride share and drop-off vehicles are encouraged to enter Gate 2 off of Blue Ridge cutoff and folly signage and staff directions to drop off passengers in Lot J. Following drop off, those vehicles will exit the Truman Sports Complex via Gate 7.
Ride share and guest pick-up vehicles can begin staging for egress in Lot J, beginning at 9 p.m.
KCPD advises guests to not leave any items of value in their vehicles and to instead leave them at home while attending the concert.