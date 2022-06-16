KANSAS CITY − Kansas City has been selected as one of 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
At least five games will be played on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
A total of 11 U.S. cities were chosen Thursday, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Toronto, Vancouver, Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey completed the list for North America.
Your #FIFAWorldCup 2026 Host Cities:🇺🇸Atlanta🇺🇸Boston🇺🇸Dallas🇲🇽Guadalajara🇺🇸Houston🇺🇸Kansas City🇺🇸Los Angeles🇲🇽Mexico City🇺🇸Miami🇲🇽Monterrey🇺🇸New York / New Jersey🇺🇸Philadelphia🇺🇸San Francisco Bay Area🇺🇸Seattle🇨🇦Toronto🇨🇦Vancouver— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2022
Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, Orlando and Washington D.C./Baltimore were not selected to host.
Thursday's announcement ends Kansas City's seven-year effort to bring the World Cup to Kansas City, according to NBC affiliate KSHB.
FIFA representatives toured Kansas City in October to see if the city was capable of hosting. The representatives looked over venue management and infrastructure, including Arrowhead Stadium, training facilities and fan festival venues that will be hosted by FIFA.
The 2026 World Cup will expand to 48 teams, including 32 that advance to the knockout stage, in 2026. A record 103 matches will be played.
This year's cup is slated to begin in Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 in Qatar. The U.S. men's team will open on Nov. 21 against Wales.