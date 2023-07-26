KANSAS CITY – The Kansas City Zoo has updated its name to the "Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium" in light of its new aquarium opening on Sept. 1.
Along with the new title, comes a new logo that includes sea creatures that reflect what may be in store in the new 650,000-gallon aquarium.
With the addition of the aquarium, the number of animals at the zoo will increase from 1,700 to a staggering 10,000. Included in this number is rescue lobster "Larry Lombardi," a one in 30 million orange lobster found by staff members at Tops Market in in Hamburg, New York.
Admission to the new Sobela Ocean Aquarium will be included with admission to the zoo, but guests will need to make timed reservations to visit the aquarium.
Reservations and more information can be found on the zoo's website.