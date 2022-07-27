Kansas City Zoo expecting newborn, endangered rhino this winter

KANSAS CITY − The Kansas City Zoo is expecting a newborn, endangered rhinoceros this winter.
The Zoo announced Wednesday its 15-year-old eastern black rhinoceros, Zuri, is expecting a calf in December or January with father Ruki, a 11-year-old rhino.
It will be the first offspring for both parents who came from the Oregon Zoo in April 2018. The rhinos came as a recommendation of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums' (AZA) Species Survival Plan, the Zoo said.
Zuri is currently in her third trimester, as a black rhinoceros' gestation period is typically 15 to 16 months. She receives weekly ultrasounds and blood hormone monitoring.
Eastern black rhinoceros are critically endangered, and only about 740 remain in the wild, typically in Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa, the Zoo said. There are just 53 eastern black rhinos in AZA-accredited facilities.